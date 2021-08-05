Seans Weather 8/5

Some rain is coming. A few showers and perhaps a few thunderstorms are on tap for the area on Thursday. It's a coin flip if you see rain today or not. No drought-busting rain expected, but some locations could pick up around 0.25" of rainfall. Drier conditions arrive for Friday as we'll see plenty of sunshine with highs in the middle 80s, but a stray storm will be possible. Shower and storm chances return to the area over the weekend, and we may be tracking a couple rounds of thunderstorms. Not looking at a total washout for the weekend, but something to monitor moving closer to Saturday and Sunday. Temperatures will be heating back up as highs return to 90 on Monday before another chance of storms on Tuesday.

Posted: Aug 5, 2021 8:40 AM