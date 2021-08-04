Sean's Weather 8/4

More haze may be around during the day on Wednesday and Thursday, but we may see improvement towards the end of the week. Aside from the haze, sunshine is expected and temperatures will be fairly close to average in the upper 70s and lower 80s through Wednesday. A system will be moving in on Thursday, which will bring rain showers and a few thunder storms to the area. Mostly sunny again Friday as humiditiy continues to climb before more shower and storm chances arrive for the upcoming weekend. We're also looking at some very warm conditions as highs reach the upper 80s to around 90 degrees on Sunday and Monday.

Posted: Aug 4, 2021 8:02 AM