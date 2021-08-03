Sean's Weather 8/3

After some rather hazy days last week, we're now seeing clearer skies and better air quality levels. We're likely going to see more smoke moving through the region this week, but likely not going to be as bad as we saw last week. Aside from that, sunny to partly cloudy conditions are expected throughout the workweek, with highs in the lower 80s. Towards the end of the workweek, there will be the return of rain chances for late Friday into Saturday. Otherwise, expect some rather warm conditions over the weekend with highs in the upper 80s to near 90 on Sunday.

Posted: Aug 3, 2021 7:00 AM