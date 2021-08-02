Sean's Weather 8/2

***Air Quality Alert in effect until Tuesday.*** Expect to see daytime highs in the mid to upper 70s for Monday and overnight lows back in the mid to upper 50s, with low 60s present in some spots. Rain chances are virtually zero heading into the start of the week. Expect percentages to pick later on towards the end of the week. Air quality still remains our only threat for the next few days. As long as north winds are present across the state we will continue to see a thick haze at the surface.

Posted: Aug 2, 2021 6:33 AM