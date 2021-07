Anthony Monzon feasts at the Olmsted County Fair

Data is updated nightly.

Data is updated nightly.

Rochester Clear 68° Hi: 83° Lo: 66° Feels Like: 68° More Weather Mason City Cloudy 64° Hi: 87° Lo: 65° Feels Like: 64° More Weather Albert Lea Partly Cloudy 64° Hi: 85° Lo: 66° Feels Like: 64° More Weather Austin Partly Cloudy 66° Hi: 86° Lo: 65° Feels Like: 66° More Weather Charles City Partly Cloudy 64° Hi: 86° Lo: 64° Feels Like: 64° More Weather

Turning cooler to finish off the workweek