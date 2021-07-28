Sean's Weather 7/28

We have had a few storms in spots so far on Tuesday, but more are possible Wednesday as temps remain hot. Scattered showers and storms may move into the area during the late morning hours, and more may develop late in the evening. The potential for severe weather exists, but the greater risk lies further to the east in Wisconsin. Aside from the storm threat, we're also dealing with more heat and humidity. Temperatures will top out in the low 90s, but heat index values, the "real feel", may be over 100° at times. After Wednesday, cooler conditions are expected through the end of the workweek and into the weekend as highs return to the lower to middle 80s.

Posted: Jul 28, 2021 7:03 AM