Sean's Weather 7/26

A small chance for some brief isolated showers and storms Monday morning across our area, especially those west of I-35. Temps quickly warm today into the upper 80s with mostly sunny skies. It will be a fairly windy day with gusts out of the south up to 20mph. More storms will be possible early Tuesday morning. As heat and moisture builds across our region Tuesday and Wednesday, there will be an opportunity for severe storms. These storms are NOT expected to be widespread and long lasting, and may not even see them. Instead, it seems more likely that a few areas see isolated compact supercell storms. So unfortunately still not a lot of widespread rain. With dew points in the upper 60s to mid 70s Tuesday and Wednesday with mostly sunny skies, the heat index will climb above 95 degrees, and at times above 100. Take precaution when going outside. Things cool off a bit into the low to mid 80s after that, but the overall theme over the next 7 days is still that as long as high pressure sticks around, rain chances will be low and heat will be high.

Posted: Jul 26, 2021 6:57 AM