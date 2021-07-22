Sean's Weather 7/22

Hazy skies continue across the area, but some improvements area expected on Thursday. Hazy skies will continue periodically through the next severals days as more smoke moves into and out of the region. Aside from that, summertime heat and humidity is expected to return as temperatures are expected to climb into the lower 90s by Friday, and the heat will remain over the weekend. We're also going to see rising humidity levels towards Friday, so the upcoming weekend will be rather hot and humid. We'll also see a chance for thunderstorms Friday night into early Saturday, and another chance coming up on Monday next week. Aside from that, we're looking at a rather hot and humid 7 day forecast.

Posted: Jul 22, 2021 6:51 AM