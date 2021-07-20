Sean's Weather 7/20

Sunshine is expected to continue for Tuesday, with highs reaching the upper 80s. There will be the chance for showers later Tuesday night and a bit towards the morning, but these chances are low. Mostly cloudy skies are expected for Wednesday, but it will remain warm with highs in the middle 80s. Humidity will be on the rise towards the end of the workweek as dew points near 70 degrees. That, in combination with temperatures around 90, will push heat index values towards the mid-90s on Friday and Saturday. The heat and humidity will also fuel more opportunities for thunderstorms on Friday and Saturday before more sunshine returns to finish off the weekend.

Posted: Jul 20, 2021 9:21 AM