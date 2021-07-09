Sean's Weather 7/9

Showers and storms are expected to return to the area tonight into Friday, with most being in North Iowa. Rainfall amounts may total to over 0.25" for some locations with isolated higher amounts. Rain showers may linger into Friday night and Saturday morning, but most of the weekend is shaping up to be dry. Temperatures will return to the mid 70s to near 80 on Saturday and Sunday. Even warmer weather is expected next week, with highs in the middle 80s by Tuesday. Another chance of showers and storms is expected for the middle ot next week.

Posted: Jul 9, 2021 5:54 AM