Sean's Weather 7/8

Patchy fog will continue Thursday morning with mostly cloudy skies through the day, but some sunshine is expected by around midday. Highs will return to the low to middle 70s. Showers and thunderstorms are expected to return to the area as early as Thursday afternoon, but mostly into Friday, and rainfall amounts of 0.25" or more will be possible for many locations. There are some lingering chances this weekend for rain showers, especially Saturday morning. Temperatures will return to the upper 70s to near 80 on Saturday and Sunday. Even warmer weather is expected next week, with highs in the middle 80s by Tuesday.

Posted: Jul 8, 2021 6:48 AM