Sean's Weather 7/7

Rain showers will continue tonight into Wednesday morning, with cloudy and cool conditions remaining for the afternoon. Highs on Wednesday will be well below average in the middle 60s. Temperatures warm back into the 70s for the end of the workweek and the weekend, but there will be another chance for showers and storms Friday into early Saturday. Warmer conditions are expected to return next week, with highs back in the 80s.

Posted: Jul 7, 2021 8:15 AM