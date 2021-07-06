Sean's Weather 7/6

Heading into Tuesday, expect a mix of clouds and sunshine during the morning (with a stray storm possible), then scattered showers and thunderstorms developing during the afternoon. Showers and storms will continue into Tuesday night, and rainfall amounts could total over one inch for some areas. Wednesday will be cloudy and rather cool, and highs will only reach the middle 60s. Another storm system is set to move in for Friday, and will bring another good chance for some decent rainfall. There is a potential for strong to severe thunderstorms as well, so continue to monitor the forecast through the workweek. Cooler than normal conditions are expected for the weekend, along with a chance for showers and storms.

Posted: Jul 6, 2021 8:48 AM