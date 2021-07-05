Sean's Weather 7/5

As we work into this first full week of July there will be lots of weather to track. Its hot and humid Monday with mostly sunny skies and high temps in the low-mid 90s. Storms will be possible early in the morning, and then again late in the afternoon/evening. These will be mostly confined to North Iowa along a decaying cold front. A low pressure system swings into the area Tuesday afternoon and eats up the rest of this front which will fire off storms across the entire area during the afternoon/evening Tuesday and with rain into Wednesday morning. High temps around 70 degrees on a cooler Wednesday. Storm chances return Friday/Saturday.

Posted: Jul 5, 2021 6:45 AM