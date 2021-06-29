Sean's Weather 6/29

We'll continue with scattered showers and storms into Tuesday. Storms become much less likely this evening. High temperatures will be in the lower 80s on Tuesday. Sunshine returns for Wednesday with highs in the middle 80s, but there will be another chance for storms on Thursday. Heading into the 4th of July weekend, more sunshine is expected for Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, and highs will be in the lower to upper 80s. July 4th will be 90 degrees. The first week of July is trending warmer and drier than normal.

Posted: Jun 29, 2021 5:27 AM