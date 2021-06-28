Seans Weather 6/28

We begin the work week with even more chances for rain! Temps in the 80s will fuel pulsing isolated-scattered afternoon thunderstorms both Monday and Tuesday, with Tuesday being the slightly better chance. Low winds mean that we are not looking at a severe threat. Skies dry out a bit during the second half of the week as temps begin to climb with more sunshine, but there will still be the occasional chance for a storm that bears watching.

