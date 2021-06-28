Seans Weather 6/28

We begin the work week with even more chances for rain! Temps in the 80s will fuel pulsing isolated-scattered afternoon thunderstorms both Monday and Tuesday, with Tuesday being the slightly better chance. Low winds mean that we are not looking at a severe threat. Skies dry out a bit during the second half of the week as temps begin to climb with more sunshine, but there will still be the occasional chance for a storm that bears watching.
Data is updated nightly.
|County
|Cases
|Deaths
|Hennepin
|125125
|1785
|Ramsey
|52546
|902
|Dakota
|46896
|472
|Anoka
|42825
|461
|Washington
|27451
|292
|Stearns
|22565
|226
|St. Louis
|18157
|318
|Scott
|17566
|138
|Wright
|16392
|149
|Olmsted
|13416
|102
|Sherburne
|12033
|95
|Carver
|10680
|48
|Clay
|8270
|92
|Rice
|8211
|110
|Blue Earth
|7635
|44
|Crow Wing
|6825
|97
|Kandiyohi
|6689
|85
|Chisago
|6213
|52
|Otter Tail
|5867
|85
|Benton
|5830
|98
|Goodhue
|4840
|74
|Douglas
|4760
|81
|Mower
|4712
|33
|Winona
|4615
|52
|Itasca
|4605
|64
|Isanti
|4407
|64
|McLeod
|4320
|61
|Morrison
|4251
|62
|Nobles
|4083
|50
|Beltrami
|4080
|62
|Steele
|3983
|18
|Polk
|3892
|72
|Becker
|3870
|56
|Lyon
|3639
|54
|Carlton
|3537
|56
|Freeborn
|3474
|33
|Pine
|3350
|23
|Nicollet
|3315
|45
|Mille Lacs
|3118
|55
|Brown
|3080
|40
|Le Sueur
|2976
|26
|Cass
|2868
|32
|Todd
|2862
|33
|Meeker
|2637
|43
|Waseca
|2383
|23
|Martin
|2354
|33
|Roseau
|2113
|21
|Wabasha
|2079
|3
|Hubbard
|1967
|41
|Dodge
|1877
|3
|Renville
|1830
|46
|Redwood
|1767
|40
|Houston
|1746
|16
|Cottonwood
|1671
|24
|Wadena
|1637
|23
|Fillmore
|1577
|10
|Faribault
|1558
|19
|Chippewa
|1539
|38
|Pennington
|1538
|20
|Kanabec
|1469
|28
|Sibley
|1468
|10
|Aitkin
|1390
|37
|Watonwan
|1357
|9
|Rock
|1286
|19
|Jackson
|1228
|12
|Pipestone
|1166
|26
|Yellow Medicine
|1150
|20
|Pope
|1130
|6
|Murray
|1071
|10
|Swift
|1070
|18
|Koochiching
|958
|18
|Stevens
|925
|11
|Clearwater
|890
|16
|Marshall
|888
|17
|Wilkin
|834
|13
|Lake
|833
|20
|Lac qui Parle
|756
|22
|Big Stone
|605
|4
|Grant
|594
|8
|Lincoln
|584
|3
|Mahnomen
|565
|9
|Norman
|548
|9
|Kittson
|490
|22
|Unassigned
|485
|93
|Red Lake
|401
|7
|Traverse
|377
|5
|Lake of the Woods
|345
|3
|Cook
|172
|0
|County
|Cases
|Deaths
|Polk
|58309
|642
|Linn
|21270
|340
|Scott
|20318
|249
|Black Hawk
|16256
|315
|Woodbury
|15245
|230
|Johnson
|14635
|85
|Dubuque
|13527
|211
|Dallas
|11298
|99
|Pottawattamie
|11239
|175
|Story
|10724
|48
|Warren
|5843
|92
|Clinton
|5615
|93
|Cerro Gordo
|5547
|97
|Webster
|5182
|94
|Sioux
|5178
|74
|Muscatine
|4888
|106
|Marshall
|4880
|76
|Des Moines
|4686
|73
|Wapello
|4341
|122
|Buena Vista
|4269
|40
|Jasper
|4214
|73
|Plymouth
|4031
|81
|Lee
|3836
|57
|Marion
|3661
|76
|Jones
|3011
|57
|Henry
|2952
|37
|Bremer
|2890
|62
|Carroll
|2870
|52
|Crawford
|2687
|41
|Boone
|2685
|34
|Benton
|2609
|55
|Washington
|2573
|51
|Dickinson
|2493
|44
|Mahaska
|2328
|51
|Jackson
|2252
|42
|Clay
|2167
|27
|Kossuth
|2162
|66
|Tama
|2124
|71
|Delaware
|2111
|43
|Winneshiek
|1995
|35
|Page
|1945
|22
|Buchanan
|1943
|34
|Cedar
|1923
|23
|Hardin
|1878
|44
|Fayette
|1872
|43
|Wright
|1863
|40
|Hamilton
|1820
|51
|Harrison
|1800
|73
|Clayton
|1712
|57
|Butler
|1666
|35
|Madison
|1647
|19
|Mills
|1641
|24
|Floyd
|1637
|42
|Cherokee
|1597
|38
|Lyon
|1595
|41
|Poweshiek
|1572
|36
|Allamakee
|1529
|52
|Hancock
|1504
|34
|Iowa
|1500
|24
|Winnebago
|1446
|31
|Cass
|1391
|55
|Calhoun
|1389
|13
|Grundy
|1375
|33
|Emmet
|1358
|41
|Jefferson
|1335
|35
|Shelby
|1318
|37
|Sac
|1308
|20
|Union
|1301
|35
|Louisa
|1299
|49
|Appanoose
|1291
|49
|Mitchell
|1267
|43
|Chickasaw
|1251
|17
|Franklin
|1236
|23
|Guthrie
|1233
|32
|Humboldt
|1197
|26
|Palo Alto
|1135
|23
|Howard
|1051
|22
|Montgomery
|1036
|38
|Clarke
|1012
|24
|Keokuk
|971
|32
|Monroe
|964
|32
|Unassigned
|960
|0
|Ida
|917
|35
|Adair
|876
|32
|Pocahontas
|857
|22
|Davis
|853
|25
|Monona
|836
|31
|Osceola
|789
|17
|Greene
|781
|11
|Lucas
|779
|23
|Worth
|762
|8
|Taylor
|668
|12
|Fremont
|627
|9
|Decatur
|618
|9
|Van Buren
|565
|18
|Ringgold
|564
|24
|Wayne
|544
|23
|Audubon
|533
|11
|Adams
|347
|4