Sean's Weather 6/25

Heading into Friday, expect partly cloudy conditions with a chance for thunderstorms developing during the evening especially in North Iowa. Chances increase for Friday night and Saturday, and there remains potential for some decent rainfall as these thunderstorms move through our area. There does remain, however, quite a bit of uncertainty as this system remains somewhat unorganized, so the exact placement of some of the heavier rain isn't clear at this time. Slight storm chances linger into Sunday and Monday, before drier conditions may arrive for the late part of next week. Overall, highs are expected to remain near average in the upper 70s and lower 80s through the 7 day forecast.

Posted: Jun 25, 2021 5:42 AM