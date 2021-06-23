Seans Weather 6/23

Heading into Wednesday, expect mostly sunny skies with highs in the middle 80s. Dew points will be rising into the lower 70s, so temperatures will be quite warm Wednesday night. By Thursday, we'll be monitoring the chance for showers and thunderstorms developing, and some storms may be strong to severe. There is a Slight Risk (Level 2 of 5) for severe weather on Thursday, so be weather aware this week with that potential. Aside from the severe threat, there is also a good potential for heavy rainfall across the area through Friday, which will help improve our current drought situation. Rain still possible over the weekend, with highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

Posted: Jun 23, 2021 12:06 PM