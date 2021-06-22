Sean's Weather 6/22

While we begin the morning in the 40s in some spots. We'll warm back up through the workweek as highs return to the 70s today and 80s tomorrow. There will also be more chances for showers and thunderstorms, a small chance tonight but mainly on Thursday and Friday. Thursday will feeling quite humid as dew points rise to near 70, which will fuel the chances for storms and bring us another chance for some much needed rainfall. There is a day 3 slight risk from the SPC, so the severe threat will need to be monitored. The weekend is shaping up to be nice with highs in the lower 80s, with small off chances of rain.

Posted: Jun 22, 2021 8:30 AM