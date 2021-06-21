Sean's Weather 6/21

Much needed rain fell across the area Sunday, and now we continue into the first below average day of the month. For your Monday, expect the cool start in the morning and some breezy northwest winds. While a few clouds may be overhead, we will stay on the dry side for tomorrow allowing for nice conditions to start the workweek. High temps will reach into the upper 60s, the first below average day in weeks. The cool down is short lived, as we are back in the upper 70s Tuesday and 80s Wednesday. Again, our best chance for rain though is not far away as Tuesday night and especially Thursday provide us with an opportunity for showers and T-Storms.

Posted: Jun 21, 2021 8:12 AM