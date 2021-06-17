Sean's Weather 6/17

Heading into Thursday, we're tracking the risk for strong to severe thunderstorms developing during the afternoon and evening. There is an Enhanced Risk (Level 3 of 5) for severe weather, with risk for large hail, damaging wind gusts, isolated tornadoes, and heavy rainfall, so all modes. Be sure to be aware and attentive of the weather today. A watch of some sort is probably warranted in some parts of the upper Midwest today, and severe weather could develop quickly the moment storms do begin firing off. It will also be a rather hot and humid day, prior to storm development, with highs in the lower 90s. Drier conditions arrive for Friday, but it will remain hot, with highs near 90. Father's Day weekend will begin with sunshine and 80s on Saturday, but more showers and storms are possible for Sunday. Next week will likely feature some cooler conditions as highs may only be in the upper 60s and lower 70s for the beginning of the workweek.

Posted: Jun 17, 2021 4:42 AM