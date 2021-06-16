Sean's Weather 6/16

Sunshine continues on Wednesday, with highs in the 80s, but we're tracking rain chances to finish off the workweek. There is a small chance for an isolated storm late tonight with a marginal risk for severe weather. The heat and humidity returns for Thursday and temperatures reach 90, but we're also looking at a chance for showers and thunderstorms. There is a Slight Risk for strong to severe thunderstorms, with large hail and damaging wind gusts being the primary threat, and tornadoes an isolated threat. Some decent rainfall will be possible, and there is yet another chance for rain by Sunday and Monday. That's good news considering the current drought situation as most of the area remains well below normal for rainfall. It will be quite windy on a sunny Friday.

Posted: Jun 16, 2021 6:45 AM