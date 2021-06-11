Sean's Weather 6/11

A line of severe thunderstorms has been rolling across the Dakotas all night long and into Friday morning, supported by a cold front on its backside. As these thunderstorms move into Minnesota and North Iowa, they will encounter an atmosphere will less wind shear - a normally vital component of stronger organized thunderstorms.
Data is updated nightly.
|County
|Cases
|Deaths
|Hennepin
|124670
|1763
|Ramsey
|52389
|890
|Dakota
|46730
|466
|Anoka
|42653
|457
|Washington
|27372
|290
|Stearns
|22532
|224
|St. Louis
|18098
|311
|Scott
|17530
|132
|Wright
|16385
|147
|Olmsted
|13383
|102
|Sherburne
|11979
|94
|Carver
|10648
|47
|Clay
|8251
|92
|Rice
|8179
|109
|Blue Earth
|7619
|43
|Crow Wing
|6808
|92
|Kandiyohi
|6662
|85
|Chisago
|6181
|52
|Otter Tail
|5851
|83
|Benton
|5824
|98
|Goodhue
|4832
|73
|Douglas
|4747
|80
|Mower
|4706
|33
|Winona
|4606
|51
|Itasca
|4579
|62
|Isanti
|4392
|64
|McLeod
|4289
|61
|Morrison
|4241
|61
|Nobles
|4088
|50
|Beltrami
|4067
|60
|Steele
|3973
|16
|Polk
|3887
|72
|Becker
|3865
|55
|Lyon
|3639
|52
|Carlton
|3524
|56
|Freeborn
|3463
|32
|Pine
|3350
|23
|Nicollet
|3309
|45
|Mille Lacs
|3114
|54
|Brown
|3077
|40
|Le Sueur
|2969
|25
|Todd
|2854
|32
|Cass
|2852
|32
|Meeker
|2628
|42
|Waseca
|2377
|23
|Martin
|2347
|32
|Roseau
|2107
|21
|Wabasha
|2078
|3
|Hubbard
|1952
|41
|Dodge
|1875
|3
|Renville
|1823
|46
|Redwood
|1764
|38
|Houston
|1740
|16
|Cottonwood
|1671
|24
|Wadena
|1620
|22
|Fillmore
|1573
|10
|Faribault
|1541
|19
|Chippewa
|1539
|38
|Pennington
|1538
|20
|Kanabec
|1467
|28
|Sibley
|1467
|10
|Aitkin
|1383
|37
|Watonwan
|1355
|9
|Rock
|1287
|19
|Jackson
|1226
|12
|Pipestone
|1165
|26
|Yellow Medicine
|1148
|20
|Pope
|1128
|6
|Murray
|1070
|10
|Swift
|1069
|18
|Koochiching
|937
|17
|Stevens
|924
|11
|Clearwater
|889
|16
|Marshall
|884
|17
|Wilkin
|831
|12
|Lake
|825
|20
|Lac qui Parle
|756
|22
|Big Stone
|603
|4
|Grant
|593
|8
|Lincoln
|584
|3
|Mahnomen
|566
|9
|Norman
|547
|9
|Kittson
|490
|22
|Unassigned
|479
|93
|Red Lake
|401
|7
|Traverse
|375
|5
|Lake of the Woods
|345
|3
|Cook
|171
|0
|County
|Cases
|Deaths
|Polk
|58152
|638
|Linn
|21156
|339
|Scott
|20278
|244
|Black Hawk
|16018
|311
|Woodbury
|15223
|229
|Johnson
|14595
|85
|Dubuque
|13485
|211
|Dallas
|11276
|99
|Pottawattamie
|11207
|173
|Story
|10707
|48
|Warren
|5831
|91
|Clinton
|5613
|93
|Cerro Gordo
|5518
|93
|Sioux
|5167
|74
|Webster
|5143
|94
|Muscatine
|4872
|106
|Marshall
|4861
|76
|Des Moines
|4666
|70
|Wapello
|4332
|122
|Buena Vista
|4261
|40
|Jasper
|4205
|72
|Plymouth
|4028
|81
|Lee
|3812
|56
|Marion
|3657
|76
|Jones
|3008
|57
|Henry
|2940
|37
|Bremer
|2878
|60
|Carroll
|2866
|52
|Boone
|2682
|34
|Crawford
|2677
|40
|Benton
|2585
|55
|Washington
|2570
|51
|Dickinson
|2493
|44
|Mahaska
|2321
|51
|Jackson
|2250
|42
|Clay
|2165
|27
|Kossuth
|2162
|66
|Tama
|2114
|71
|Delaware
|2109
|42
|Winneshiek
|1973
|35
|Page
|1945
|22
|Buchanan
|1931
|33
|Cedar
|1917
|23
|Hardin
|1871
|44
|Fayette
|1861
|43
|Wright
|1857
|40
|Hamilton
|1814
|51
|Harrison
|1800
|73
|Clayton
|1711
|57
|Butler
|1659
|35
|Madison
|1644
|19
|Mills
|1630
|24
|Floyd
|1628
|42
|Cherokee
|1593
|38
|Lyon
|1588
|41
|Poweshiek
|1569
|36
|Allamakee
|1526
|52
|Hancock
|1498
|34
|Iowa
|1497
|24
|Winnebago
|1442
|31
|Cass
|1392
|54
|Calhoun
|1389
|13
|Grundy
|1369
|33
|Emmet
|1358
|41
|Jefferson
|1333
|35
|Shelby
|1315
|37
|Sac
|1308
|20
|Union
|1298
|35
|Louisa
|1296
|49
|Appanoose
|1290
|49
|Mitchell
|1265
|42
|Chickasaw
|1244
|17
|Franklin
|1232
|23
|Guthrie
|1229
|32
|Humboldt
|1194
|26
|Palo Alto
|1135
|23
|Howard
|1050
|22
|Montgomery
|1036
|38
|Clarke
|1008
|24
|Keokuk
|963
|32
|Monroe
|960
|30
|Unassigned
|957
|0
|Ida
|914
|35
|Adair
|873
|32
|Pocahontas
|858
|22
|Davis
|851
|25
|Monona
|829
|31
|Osceola
|790
|16
|Greene
|780
|11
|Lucas
|779
|23
|Worth
|757
|8
|Taylor
|666
|12
|Fremont
|626
|9
|Decatur
|613
|9
|Van Buren
|563
|18
|Ringgold
|561
|24
|Wayne
|543
|23
|Audubon
|529
|10
|Adams
|344
|4