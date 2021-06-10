Sean's Weather 6/10

The summer-like weather continues this week! We're looking at continued sunshine for Thursday and Friday, with highs in the lower-MID 90s. A system will move in on Friday, which will bring a chance for showers and thunderstorms. This will be our best opportunity for rain in the 7 day forecast, as the dry, sunny, and hot weather is expected to continue. The weekend will feature sunshine and less humidity, with highs in the 80s to near 90 degrees. We'll keep the 80s in the forecast for much of next week as well.

