Sean's Weather 6/9

The summer-like weather continues this week! We're tracking high temperatures in the upper 80s to lower 90s through Friday, but it will also feel a tad more humid through the week. The heat and humidity might help kick off a few thunderstorms Wednesday and Thursday, with a better chance of showers and thunderstorms arriving for Friday. After Friday, cooler and less humid conditions arrive for the weekend, as highs will be in the middle 80s with plenty of sunshine expected. Sunny and warm weather is expected to continue for much of next week as well.

Posted: Jun 9, 2021 8:33 AM