Sean's Weather 5/7

Summer is holding strong this week! High temps Monday - Friday will be around 90 degrees or in the low 90s with mostly sunny skies on most days. Unlike last week though, this time we have the humidity. Dew points hold in the 60s this workweek. There will around a 20% chance of a brief afternoon thunderstorm, a very tropical summer like pattern, between Tuesday - Thursday. A better chance for storms on Friday when a cold front pushes through and ushers in temps in the 80s this weekend. Not much rain accumulation is expected.

Posted: Jun 7, 2021 5:36 AM