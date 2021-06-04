Sean's Weather 6/4

We really start to heat things up Friday and into the weekend, as highs will be in the lower 90s on Friday, Saturday, Sunday. With plenty of sunshine expected throughout the weekend, make sure to reapply sunscreen often as the UV index will be in the very high category. You'll also notice the humidity as bit more through the weekend, as dew points rise into the 60s. The warm and humid conditions will translate to increasing chances for thunderstorms next week. Overall, warmer than normal temperatures are expected throughout the 7 day forecast.

Posted: Jun 4, 2021 4:39 AM