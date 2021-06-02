Sean's Weather 6/2

We've got a lot of sunshine in the forecast through the rest of the week and into the weekend. Heading into Wednesday, there is a very slight chance of a thunderstorm, and highs will be in the upper 70s to 80 degrees. We'll see highs in the middle to upper 80s on Thursday, and even warmer conditions arrive for Friday and the first weekend of June, as highs will be approaching 90 degrees with plenty of sunshine. We'll also see increasing humidity over the weekend, so it will start to feel a bit more humid. The warm and humid conditions will translate to increasing chances for thunderstorms next week.

Posted: Jun 2, 2021 4:33 AM