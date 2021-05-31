Sean's Weather 5/31

After a cloudy and rainy Sunday, get ready for more sunshine for your Memorial Day! There is a slight chance for a few afternoon thunderstorms, but most of the day will be sunny. Highs will be in the middle 70s. We'll keep the sunshine in the forecast throughout much of the week, and temperatures will be warming up nicely as well. Highs will be in the 70s for Tuesday and Wednesday, and we'll be close to 80 by Thursday. Even warmer conditions arrive for the first weekend of June, as highs will be in the middle 80s with plenty of sunshine. There will be a few minor chances for thunderstorms throughout the 7 day forecast, but most of the area will remain dry.

Posted: May 31, 2021 10:51 AM