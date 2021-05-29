Sean's Weather 5/29

Clouds move in for Monday with high temps only around 60 degrees. There is about a 5-% chance of seeing some rain during the middle of the day. For Memorial Day on Monday, expect a mix of clouds and sunshine, with highs in the lower 70s. An isolated thunderstorm will be possible. Warmer conditions return for all of next week as highs will be back in the 70s, and we'll likely see 80s for the first weekend of June.

Posted: May 29, 2021 10:45 PM