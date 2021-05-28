Sean's Weather 5/28

Areas of frost are expected Saturday morning as temperatures will drop into the middle 30s. We'll see more sunshine on Saturday, with highs back in the middle 60s. There is a slight chance for a few rain showers over the weekend, but most of the area will stay dry. For Memorial Day on Monday, expect a mix of clouds and sunshine, with highs in the lower 70s. An isolated thunderstorm will be possible. Warmer conditions return for all of next week as highs will be back in the 70s, and we'll likely see 80s for the first weekend of June. SATURDAY: Mostly Sunny Highs: Middle 60s Wind: SE 5-15 mph SUNDAY: Cloudy/Few Showers Highs: Lower 60s Wind: S 5-15 mph MEMORIAL DAY: Partly Cloudy Highs: Lower 70s Wind: W 5-15 mph

Posted: May 28, 2021 11:06 PM