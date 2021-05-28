Sean's Weather 5/28

Much of the area has received some beneficial rainfall the last 24 hours, with 0.50" to 1.00" being reported across northern Iowa and southern Minnesota. Scattered showers will continue for tonight into Friday morning, and an additions 0.25" will be possible. A few wet snowflakes may mix in with the rain, but don't expect any accumulation. The clouds and rain will clear out by Friday evening, and highs will be in the middle to upper 50s. We'll see more sunshine on Saturday, with highs back in the middle 60s. There is a slight chance for a few rain showers over the weekend, but most of the area will stay dry. Warmer conditions return for next week as highs will be back in the 70s, and we'll likely see 80s for the first weekend of June.

Posted: May 28, 2021 9:39 AM