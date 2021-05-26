Sean's Weather 5/26

A cold front has moved through to bring us cooler and drier conditions. Highs will be in the upper 60s on Wednesday, and with all day clouds and rain around Thursday, temperatures will remain in the 50s. We'll see those temperatures rebound into the 60s by Memorial Day Weekend and towards 70 degrees on memorial day. Highs look to be back into the 70s for next week. WEDNESDAY: Mainly Sunny Highs: Upper 60s Wind: NW 10-20 mph TONIGHT: Building Clouds, Rain Chance Lows: Low-Mid 50s Wind: W 5-15 mph THURSDAY: Cloudy with Rain Highs: Lower 50s Wind: E 15-30 mph

Posted: May 26, 2021 8:30 AM