Seans Weather 5/24

As we kick off the workweek on Monday, we're tracking continued warmth as highs will be in the lower 80s. Expect a mix of clouds and sunshine, but a few thunderstorms will be possible, mainly during the afternoon and evening and some overnight. We'll see another chance for thunderstorms on Tuesday particularly to the SW, along with breezy and warm conditions as highs reach the middle 80s. A cold front will be moving through the region by the middle of the week, cooling temperatures down quite a bit. Highs will be near 70s on Wednesday, and with clouds and showers around Thursday, temperatures will remain in the 50s. We'll see those temperatures rebound into the upper 60s and lower 70s by Memorial Day Weekend.

Posted: May 24, 2021 8:30 AM