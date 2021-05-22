Sean's Weather 5/23

After a bit of a break Saturday, more rain is back in the picture for Sunday. A stationary front will provide the focus for shower and storm development all day long, with a chance for some afternoon/evening storms to be marginally severe. Highs in the low 80s again, with dew points in the 60s for another humid day. A cold front arrives Monday to eat up a lot of the moisture, but not before more scattered storms move through, again with a possibility to be severe. Tuesday is a question mark in terms of storm chances. Temps cool Wednesday with drier conditions, but more rain moves back in for Thursday and Friday.

Posted: May 22, 2021 10:42 PM