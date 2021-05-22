Sean's Weather 5/23

After a bit of a break Saturday, more rain is back in the picture for Sunday. A stationary front will provide the focus for shower and storm development all day long, with a chance for some afternoon/evening storms to be marginally severe. Highs in the low 80s again, with dew points in the 60s for another humid day. A cold front arrives Monday to eat up a lot of the moisture, but not before more scattered storms move through, again with a possibility to be severe. Tuesday is a question mark in terms of storm chances. Temps cool Wednesday with drier conditions, but more rain moves back in for Thursday and Friday.
Data is updated nightly.
|County
|Cases
|Deaths
|Hennepin
|123523
|1740
|Ramsey
|51842
|885
|Dakota
|46287
|457
|Anoka
|42164
|444
|Washington
|27133
|286
|Stearns
|22395
|223
|St. Louis
|17919
|305
|Scott
|17398
|128
|Wright
|16229
|142
|Olmsted
|13317
|99
|Sherburne
|11858
|89
|Carver
|10555
|46
|Clay
|8198
|92
|Rice
|8117
|108
|Blue Earth
|7566
|41
|Crow Wing
|6707
|92
|Kandiyohi
|6593
|84
|Chisago
|6085
|51
|Otter Tail
|5787
|78
|Benton
|5760
|97
|Goodhue
|4803
|72
|Douglas
|4712
|78
|Mower
|4687
|32
|Winona
|4574
|50
|Itasca
|4481
|58
|Isanti
|4295
|64
|McLeod
|4269
|59
|Morrison
|4212
|60
|Nobles
|4083
|48
|Beltrami
|4021
|59
|Steele
|3922
|15
|Polk
|3866
|70
|Becker
|3824
|54
|Lyon
|3621
|52
|Carlton
|3481
|55
|Freeborn
|3434
|30
|Pine
|3313
|23
|Nicollet
|3282
|44
|Mille Lacs
|3076
|54
|Brown
|3066
|40
|Le Sueur
|2948
|24
|Todd
|2840
|32
|Cass
|2789
|31
|Meeker
|2601
|40
|Waseca
|2369
|22
|Martin
|2322
|32
|Roseau
|2104
|19
|Wabasha
|2068
|3
|Hubbard
|1916
|41
|Dodge
|1857
|3
|Renville
|1811
|44
|Redwood
|1753
|37
|Houston
|1726
|16
|Cottonwood
|1663
|23
|Wadena
|1577
|22
|Fillmore
|1569
|10
|Pennington
|1539
|19
|Faribault
|1533
|19
|Chippewa
|1529
|38
|Kanabec
|1455
|27
|Sibley
|1447
|10
|Aitkin
|1363
|36
|Watonwan
|1350
|9
|Rock
|1287
|19
|Jackson
|1221
|12
|Pipestone
|1163
|26
|Yellow Medicine
|1146
|20
|Pope
|1116
|6
|Murray
|1067
|9
|Swift
|1064
|18
|Stevens
|921
|11
|Marshall
|882
|17
|Clearwater
|878
|16
|Koochiching
|873
|15
|Wilkin
|822
|12
|Lake
|815
|20
|Lac qui Parle
|754
|22
|Big Stone
|603
|4
|Grant
|588
|8
|Lincoln
|581
|3
|Mahnomen
|560
|9
|Norman
|544
|9
|Unassigned
|498
|93
|Kittson
|486
|22
|Red Lake
|400
|7
|Traverse
|373
|5
|Lake of the Woods
|338
|3
|Cook
|167
|0
Data is updated nightly.
|County
|Cases
|Deaths
|Polk
|57865
|631
|Linn
|20976
|336
|Scott
|20147
|243
|Black Hawk
|15857
|309
|Woodbury
|15170
|228
|Johnson
|14526
|84
|Dubuque
|13406
|209
|Dallas
|11228
|98
|Pottawattamie
|11164
|170
|Story
|10655
|48
|Warren
|5795
|90
|Clinton
|5584
|93
|Cerro Gordo
|5453
|89
|Sioux
|5151
|74
|Webster
|5129
|94
|Marshall
|4845
|76
|Muscatine
|4837
|103
|Des Moines
|4620
|66
|Wapello
|4319
|122
|Buena Vista
|4250
|40
|Jasper
|4201
|72
|Plymouth
|4015
|80
|Lee
|3772
|55
|Marion
|3639
|76
|Jones
|2994
|57
|Henry
|2933
|37
|Carroll
|2867
|52
|Bremer
|2861
|60
|Crawford
|2669
|40
|Boone
|2668
|34
|Benton
|2568
|55
|Washington
|2547
|51
|Dickinson
|2486
|44
|Mahaska
|2309
|51
|Jackson
|2231
|42
|Clay
|2158
|26
|Kossuth
|2157
|65
|Delaware
|2104
|41
|Tama
|2102
|71
|Winneshiek
|1968
|35
|Page
|1929
|22
|Buchanan
|1915
|33
|Cedar
|1908
|23
|Hardin
|1864
|44
|Wright
|1853
|37
|Fayette
|1852
|41
|Hamilton
|1804
|50
|Harrison
|1796
|73
|Clayton
|1700
|56
|Butler
|1652
|35
|Madison
|1631
|19
|Mills
|1627
|23
|Floyd
|1617
|42
|Cherokee
|1590
|38
|Lyon
|1585
|41
|Poweshiek
|1557
|35
|Allamakee
|1520
|51
|Hancock
|1492
|34
|Iowa
|1491
|24
|Winnebago
|1429
|31
|Cass
|1389
|54
|Calhoun
|1386
|13
|Grundy
|1367
|33
|Emmet
|1345
|40
|Jefferson
|1328
|35
|Shelby
|1311
|37
|Sac
|1305
|19
|Louisa
|1288
|49
|Union
|1285
|33
|Appanoose
|1284
|49
|Mitchell
|1264
|42
|Chickasaw
|1244
|16
|Guthrie
|1223
|31
|Franklin
|1219
|21
|Humboldt
|1194
|26
|Palo Alto
|1135
|23
|Howard
|1046
|22
|Montgomery
|1034
|38
|Clarke
|1003
|24
|Keokuk
|961
|31
|Unassigned
|960
|1
|Monroe
|955
|29
|Ida
|907
|35
|Adair
|869
|32
|Pocahontas
|856
|22
|Davis
|840
|24
|Monona
|827
|31
|Osceola
|788
|16
|Greene
|776
|10
|Lucas
|775
|23
|Worth
|752
|8
|Taylor
|662
|12
|Fremont
|625
|9
|Decatur
|609
|9
|Van Buren
|561
|18
|Ringgold
|558
|24
|Wayne
|541
|23
|Audubon
|514
|10
|Adams
|341
|4