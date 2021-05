Sean's Weather 5/12

Wednesday will feature a fair amount of sunshine, and highs will return to the middle 60s. A few more clouds arrive on Thursday, but good deal of sunshine is still expected. Highs will be in the middle to upper 60s. Rain chances return Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, with the best chance for rain coming in on Sunday. Highs will remain in the 60s through the weekend. Drier and warmer conditions arrives for next week, with highs back in the lower 70s for Monday and Tuesday as rain chances hold on.

Posted: May 12, 2021 8:35 AM