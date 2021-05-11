Sean's Weather 5/11

Tuesday will feature a fair amount of sunshine, with highs near 60. A gradual warm up is expected through the week as highs return to the middle 60s by Wednesday. We're tracking increasing chances for showers and thunderstorms by the end of the workweek and into next weekend. Depending upon rain chances, the weekend looks to feature highs near 70, but if the chances increase, we may be stuck in the 60s.

Posted: May 11, 2021 9:20 AM