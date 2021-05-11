Sean's Weather 5/11

Tuesday will feature a fair amount of sunshine, with highs near 60. A gradual warm up is expected through the week as highs return to the middle 60s by Wednesday. We're tracking increasing chances for showers and thunderstorms by the end of the workweek and into next weekend. Depending upon rain chances, the weekend looks to feature highs near 70, but if the chances increase, we may be stuck in the 60s.
Data is updated nightly.
|County
|Cases
|Deaths
|Hennepin
|122024
|1724
|Ramsey
|50981
|870
|Dakota
|45622
|446
|Anoka
|41373
|436
|Washington
|26692
|280
|Stearns
|22116
|221
|St. Louis
|17662
|302
|Scott
|17176
|124
|Wright
|15909
|139
|Olmsted
|13184
|98
|Sherburne
|11609
|85
|Carver
|10441
|45
|Clay
|8124
|92
|Rice
|8007
|106
|Blue Earth
|7454
|41
|Crow Wing
|6599
|88
|Kandiyohi
|6516
|83
|Chisago
|5909
|51
|Otter Tail
|5726
|78
|Benton
|5650
|97
|Goodhue
|4753
|72
|Douglas
|4642
|74
|Mower
|4637
|32
|Winona
|4521
|50
|Itasca
|4297
|53
|McLeod
|4210
|58
|Isanti
|4170
|64
|Morrison
|4166
|60
|Nobles
|4071
|48
|Beltrami
|3912
|58
|Steele
|3843
|15
|Polk
|3822
|68
|Becker
|3787
|50
|Lyon
|3598
|50
|Carlton
|3438
|53
|Freeborn
|3411
|29
|Pine
|3265
|22
|Nicollet
|3236
|43
|Brown
|3043
|40
|Mille Lacs
|3013
|52
|Le Sueur
|2890
|22
|Todd
|2803
|32
|Cass
|2694
|28
|Meeker
|2541
|40
|Waseca
|2364
|22
|Martin
|2298
|31
|Roseau
|2079
|19
|Wabasha
|2048
|3
|Hubbard
|1869
|41
|Dodge
|1834
|3
|Renville
|1789
|43
|Redwood
|1726
|36
|Houston
|1714
|15
|Cottonwood
|1642
|21
|Fillmore
|1555
|10
|Wadena
|1549
|22
|Pennington
|1536
|19
|Chippewa
|1517
|38
|Faribault
|1512
|19
|Kanabec
|1435
|24
|Sibley
|1425
|10
|Aitkin
|1342
|36
|Watonwan
|1321
|9
|Rock
|1278
|19
|Jackson
|1218
|11
|Pipestone
|1149
|26
|Yellow Medicine
|1138
|20
|Pope
|1094
|6
|Murray
|1060
|9
|Swift
|1049
|18
|Stevens
|902
|11
|Marshall
|879
|17
|Clearwater
|863
|16
|Koochiching
|817
|15
|Lake
|808
|19
|Wilkin
|806
|12
|Lac qui Parle
|750
|22
|Big Stone
|598
|4
|Lincoln
|577
|3
|Grant
|567
|8
|Mahnomen
|545
|9
|Norman
|539
|9
|Unassigned
|492
|93
|Kittson
|485
|22
|Red Lake
|395
|7
|Traverse
|368
|5
|Lake of the Woods
|322
|3
|Cook
|161
|0
|County
|Cases
|Deaths
|Polk
|57445
|622
|Linn
|20791
|334
|Scott
|19940
|240
|Black Hawk
|15775
|308
|Woodbury
|15104
|228
|Johnson
|14449
|83
|Dubuque
|13351
|209
|Dallas
|11150
|98
|Pottawattamie
|11088
|168
|Story
|10590
|48
|Warren
|5757
|88
|Clinton
|5536
|92
|Cerro Gordo
|5379
|89
|Sioux
|5134
|74
|Webster
|5115
|93
|Marshall
|4819
|75
|Muscatine
|4761
|99
|Des Moines
|4538
|66
|Wapello
|4291
|122
|Buena Vista
|4245
|40
|Jasper
|4181
|71
|Plymouth
|4005
|80
|Lee
|3747
|55
|Marion
|3615
|75
|Jones
|2975
|57
|Henry
|2910
|37
|Carroll
|2855
|52
|Bremer
|2837
|60
|Crawford
|2661
|40
|Boone
|2635
|34
|Benton
|2557
|55
|Washington
|2535
|50
|Dickinson
|2478
|43
|Mahaska
|2296
|51
|Jackson
|2211
|42
|Kossuth
|2152
|64
|Clay
|2151
|25
|Tama
|2092
|71
|Delaware
|2087
|40
|Winneshiek
|1968
|34
|Page
|1926
|22
|Buchanan
|1906
|31
|Cedar
|1892
|23
|Hardin
|1849
|43
|Fayette
|1847
|41
|Wright
|1842
|36
|Hamilton
|1793
|49
|Harrison
|1793
|73
|Clayton
|1694
|56
|Butler
|1646
|34
|Mills
|1617
|22
|Madison
|1614
|19
|Floyd
|1601
|42
|Cherokee
|1584
|38
|Lyon
|1575
|41
|Poweshiek
|1547
|33
|Allamakee
|1510
|51
|Iowa
|1481
|24
|Hancock
|1472
|34
|Winnebago
|1416
|31
|Cass
|1380
|54
|Calhoun
|1375
|13
|Grundy
|1362
|33
|Emmet
|1340
|40
|Jefferson
|1324
|35
|Shelby
|1304
|37
|Sac
|1301
|19
|Union
|1281
|33
|Appanoose
|1279
|49
|Louisa
|1279
|49
|Mitchell
|1260
|42
|Chickasaw
|1239
|15
|Guthrie
|1209
|29
|Humboldt
|1188
|26
|Franklin
|1184
|21
|Palo Alto
|1124
|23
|Howard
|1044
|22
|Montgomery
|1032
|38
|Clarke
|998
|24
|Unassigned
|977
|0
|Keokuk
|957
|31
|Monroe
|950
|29
|Ida
|903
|34
|Adair
|863
|32
|Pocahontas
|853
|22
|Davis
|827
|24
|Monona
|827
|30
|Osceola
|782
|16
|Greene
|776
|10
|Lucas
|771
|23
|Worth
|743
|8
|Taylor
|657
|12
|Fremont
|622
|9
|Decatur
|606
|9
|Van Buren
|556
|18
|Ringgold
|555
|24
|Wayne
|536
|23
|Audubon
|506
|10
|Adams
|338
|4