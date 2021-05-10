Sean's Weather 5/10

The workweek will start on the cool side Monday as highs reach the middle to upper 50s. There is a small chance for a few isolated showers this morning, but those will have a very difficult time of reaching the ground. A gradual warm up is expected through the week as highs return to the 60s. Plenty of sunshine is expected for Tuesday and Wednesday, with highs in the lower 60s. We're tracking increasing chances for showers and thunderstorms by the end of the workweek and into next weekend. Depending upon rain chances, next weekend looks to feature highs in the lower 70s, but if rain chances increase, we may be stuck in the 60s.

Posted: May 10, 2021 9:00 AM