Aaron's Sunday Night Forecast (5/9/21)

Expect cool conditions for tonight as temperatures drop into the middle 30s. Some patchy frost will be possible. The workweek will start on the cool side Monday as highs reach the middle 50s. A gradual warm up is expected through the week as highs return to the 60s. Plenty of sunshine is expected for Tuesday and Wednesday, with highs in the lower 60s. We're tracking increasing chances for showers and thunderstorms by the end of the workweek and into next weekend. Depending upon rain chances, next weekend looks to feature highs in the lower 70s, but if rain chances increase, we may be stuck in the 60s.

Posted: May 9, 2021 6:15 PM