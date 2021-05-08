Aaron's Saturday Night Forecast (5/8/21)

The rain will clear out of the area for Mother's Day, and highs are expected to be in the upper 50s. Heading into the workweek, Monday will be the cooler day, as highs will be in the middle 50s. A gradual warm up is expected over the course of the workweek, as highs return to the lower 60s on Tuesday, and eventually middle to upper 60s by the end of the week. Next weekend may feature highs in the 70s, but there will also be the chance for showers and thunderstorms.

Posted: May 8, 2021 6:45 PM