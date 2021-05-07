Aaron's Evening Forecast (5/7/21)

Heading into the weekend, expect more clouds than sunshine, with highs in the 50s. A system will be passing through the area over the weekend, and will bring some rain to the area late Saturday into Saturday. The bulk of the rain will be across Iowa, but expect some scattered showers in Minnesota as well. Rainfall amounts of 0.25" will be possible, with higher amounts futher south. Cool conditions continue into Monday of next week, but we'll begin a warming trend through the week, as highs return to the 60s. Next weekend looks to feature warmer conditions as highs return to the 70s.

Posted: May 7, 2021 3:49 PM