Aaron's Evening Forecast (5/6/21)

Friday will be another sunny and cool day, with highs in the middle to upper 50s. Heading into the weekend, expect more clouds than sunshine, with highs in the 50s. A system will be passing through the area over the weekend, and will bring some rain to the area late Saturday into early Sunday. Rainfall amounts of 0.25" will be possible. Cool conditions continue into Monday of next week, but we'll begin a warming trend through the week, as highs return to the 60s, and eventually 70s by Friday.

Posted: May 6, 2021 7:10 PM

Posted By: SeanMacaday