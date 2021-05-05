Sean's Weather 5/5

Thursday will be mostly sunny with a chance for a brief rain shower possible later and overnight in the day as clouds begin to pop across the area in the afternoon.. Highs will be around 60 degrees or in the upper 50s with NW winds up to 15mph. Friday is mostly similar albeit a few degrees cooler. Highs this weekend in the upper 50s with mostly cloudy skies. This weekend will be a bit more cloudy with another small chance late Saturday. More of the same through early next week.

Posted: May 5, 2021 11:10 PM

Posted By: SeanMacaday