Sean's Weather 5/3

Showers across the area Sunday and Monday are moving out. The rest of Monday will be cloudy with high temps in the low 60s and winds out of the N around 15mph. The winds hold through into Tuesday but this time with mostly sunny skies. Highs in the upper 50s to low 60s Tuesday and really for the rest of the week. These temps are below average for this time of year by a bit. Temps will dip close to freezing Tuesday night, so bring plants inside to avoid frost. Some more rain arrives Wednesday night.

Posted: May 3, 2021 7:00 PM

Posted By: JaredPatterson