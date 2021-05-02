Sean's Weather 5/2

Scattered thunderstorms will be possible through 4am, with scattered showers continuing for the rest of the morning through the area on/off. Showers likely cease in the few hours after noon, and the rest of the day will just be cloudy with winds out of the north up to 20mph. Temperatures will hold steady in the upper 50s all day long until nightfall when they drop to 40ish degrees. Tuesday will be a mostly sunny day with highs again in the upper 50s. The rest of the week looks to be a bit below average with highs only around 60 give or take.

Posted: May 2, 2021 11:20 PM

Posted By: JaredPatterson