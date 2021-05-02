Sean's Weather 5/2

Clear

Scattered thunderstorms will be possible through 4am, with scattered showers continuing for the rest of the morning through the area on/off. Showers likely cease in the few hours after noon, and the rest of the day will just be cloudy with winds out of the north up to 20mph. Temperatures will hold steady in the upper 50s all day long until nightfall when they drop to 40ish degrees. Tuesday will be a mostly sunny day with highs again in the upper 50s. The rest of the week looks to be a bit below average with highs only around 60 give or take.

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 577524

Reported Deaths: 7247
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1198461707
Ramsey49849864
Dakota44549438
Anoka40393429
Washington26083278
Stearns21782220
St. Louis17352302
Scott16811123
Wright15567135
Olmsted1304597
Sherburne1128582
Carver1022945
Clay803891
Rice7886104
Blue Earth729341
Crow Wing645987
Kandiyohi644281
Chisago574751
Otter Tail563673
Benton554497
Goodhue465272
Mower458232
Douglas455974
Winona446150
McLeod413358
Morrison409060
Itasca407053
Nobles405848
Isanti402961
Beltrami383958
Polk377567
Steele377515
Becker372349
Lyon354750
Carlton338152
Freeborn337029
Pine321221
Nicollet318543
Brown301640
Mille Lacs295252
Le Sueur282422
Todd274931
Cass263228
Meeker248138
Waseca234621
Martin225931
Roseau204119
Wabasha20223
Hubbard180441
Dodge17903
Renville176943
Redwood170336
Houston166215
Cottonwood161221
Fillmore15349
Pennington153219
Chippewa150938
Wadena150621
Faribault148719
Kanabec141024
Sibley139310
Aitkin132136
Watonwan12849
Rock126119
Jackson120811
Pipestone113526
Yellow Medicine113220
Pope10626
Murray10519
Swift103418
Stevens87710
Marshall87317
Clearwater84216
Koochiching80214
Lake80219
Wilkin79612
Lac qui Parle74822
Big Stone5884
Lincoln5713
Grant5618
Mahnomen5368
Norman5349
Unassigned48893
Kittson48022
Red Lake3927
Traverse3665
Lake of the Woods3153
Cook1550

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 363242

Reported Deaths: 5892
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk56955617
Linn20619333
Scott19616239
Black Hawk15719307
Woodbury15054228
Johnson1435883
Dubuque13289207
Dallas1106097
Pottawattamie10988165
Story1049948
Warren569388
Clinton548392
Cerro Gordo533588
Sioux510274
Webster510292
Marshall480375
Muscatine469999
Des Moines449566
Wapello4267122
Buena Vista423840
Jasper412170
Plymouth399679
Lee371255
Marion359175
Jones295657
Henry289637
Carroll283652
Bremer281660
Crawford264040
Boone261534
Benton254255
Washington251350
Dickinson247043
Mahaska228050
Jackson220242
Kossuth214564
Clay214425
Tama208571
Delaware207639
Winneshiek196033
Page191721
Buchanan190031
Cedar188023
Fayette184341
Hardin184342
Wright182136
Hamilton178949
Harrison178873
Clayton168356
Butler163334
Mills161121
Floyd159042
Cherokee158338
Madison157419
Lyon156941
Poweshiek153933
Allamakee149951
Iowa147524
Hancock145934
Winnebago140231
Cass137154
Grundy136032
Calhoun135013
Emmet132540
Jefferson132035
Shelby130037
Sac129519
Louisa127649
Appanoose127547
Union126732
Mitchell125541
Chickasaw123215
Guthrie120129
Humboldt118626
Franklin115621
Palo Alto111923
Howard104022
Montgomery102437
Unassigned10010
Clarke99024
Keokuk95231
Monroe95028
Ida90234
Adair86032
Pocahontas85221
Monona82530
Davis80724
Osceola77616
Greene77310
Lucas76623
Worth7328
Taylor65512
Fremont6199
Decatur5969
Van Buren55518
Ringgold54424
Wayne53023
Audubon5009
Adams3374
