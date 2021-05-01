Sean's Weather 5/1

High temps Saturday afternoon have climbed into the upper 80s and low 90s across the area. Combined with low humidity and strong wind gusts 30-50 mph, this has made for dangerous fire conditions. Red flag warnings are in effect through North Iowa until 7pm. Temps fall back into the upper 50s overnight. Winds continue out of the south Sunday morning with a mix of sun and clouds, but cooler air is knocking on our door. A cold front slowly pushing through late Sunday will bring about scattered showers in a line which will eventually develop into a line of scattered thunderstorms. Some showers could last through early Monday. Highs Sunday in the mid 70s, and Monday only around 60 degrees.

Posted: May 1, 2021 7:00 PM

Posted By: JaredPatterson