Sean's Weather 5/1

High temps Saturday afternoon have climbed into the upper 80s and low 90s across the area. Combined with low humidity and strong wind gusts 30-50 mph, this has made for dangerous fire conditions. Red flag warnings are in effect through North Iowa until 7pm. Temps fall back into the upper 50s overnight. Winds continue out of the south Sunday morning with a mix of sun and clouds, but cooler air is knocking on our door. A cold front slowly pushing through late Sunday will bring about scattered showers in a line which will eventually develop into a line of scattered thunderstorms. Some showers could last through early Monday. Highs Sunday in the mid 70s, and Monday only around 60 degrees.
Data is updated nightly.
|County
|Cases
|Deaths
|Hennepin
|119560
|1705
|Ramsey
|49674
|863
|Dakota
|44389
|437
|Anoka
|40215
|428
|Washington
|25971
|277
|Stearns
|21722
|220
|St. Louis
|17309
|302
|Scott
|16751
|123
|Wright
|15494
|135
|Olmsted
|13024
|97
|Sherburne
|11238
|81
|Carver
|10206
|45
|Clay
|8031
|91
|Rice
|7868
|104
|Blue Earth
|7267
|41
|Crow Wing
|6444
|87
|Kandiyohi
|6432
|81
|Chisago
|5731
|51
|Otter Tail
|5616
|73
|Benton
|5526
|97
|Goodhue
|4632
|72
|Mower
|4572
|32
|Douglas
|4543
|74
|Winona
|4456
|50
|McLeod
|4117
|58
|Morrison
|4076
|60
|Nobles
|4053
|48
|Itasca
|4037
|53
|Isanti
|4011
|61
|Beltrami
|3820
|58
|Steele
|3769
|15
|Polk
|3768
|67
|Becker
|3705
|49
|Lyon
|3541
|50
|Carlton
|3366
|52
|Freeborn
|3365
|29
|Pine
|3207
|21
|Nicollet
|3177
|43
|Brown
|3015
|39
|Mille Lacs
|2941
|52
|Le Sueur
|2820
|22
|Todd
|2744
|31
|Cass
|2618
|27
|Meeker
|2472
|38
|Waseca
|2344
|21
|Martin
|2254
|31
|Roseau
|2039
|19
|Wabasha
|2018
|3
|Hubbard
|1797
|41
|Dodge
|1784
|3
|Renville
|1765
|43
|Redwood
|1697
|36
|Houston
|1661
|15
|Cottonwood
|1608
|21
|Fillmore
|1532
|9
|Pennington
|1530
|19
|Chippewa
|1508
|38
|Wadena
|1501
|21
|Faribault
|1484
|19
|Kanabec
|1408
|24
|Sibley
|1393
|10
|Aitkin
|1319
|36
|Watonwan
|1281
|9
|Rock
|1260
|19
|Jackson
|1205
|11
|Pipestone
|1133
|26
|Yellow Medicine
|1132
|20
|Pope
|1061
|6
|Murray
|1048
|9
|Swift
|1032
|18
|Marshall
|872
|17
|Stevens
|871
|10
|Clearwater
|833
|15
|Lake
|800
|19
|Koochiching
|799
|14
|Wilkin
|796
|12
|Lac qui Parle
|748
|22
|Big Stone
|588
|4
|Lincoln
|571
|3
|Grant
|560
|8
|Norman
|534
|9
|Mahnomen
|533
|8
|Unassigned
|514
|93
|Kittson
|479
|22
|Red Lake
|392
|7
|Traverse
|365
|5
|Lake of the Woods
|315
|3
|Cook
|155
|0
Data is updated nightly.
|County
|Cases
|Deaths
|Polk
|56900
|617
|Linn
|20586
|333
|Scott
|19582
|239
|Black Hawk
|15695
|307
|Woodbury
|15038
|227
|Johnson
|14342
|83
|Dubuque
|13280
|207
|Dallas
|11057
|97
|Pottawattamie
|10956
|165
|Story
|10482
|48
|Warren
|5689
|87
|Clinton
|5477
|92
|Cerro Gordo
|5330
|88
|Sioux
|5101
|74
|Webster
|5101
|92
|Marshall
|4800
|75
|Muscatine
|4692
|99
|Des Moines
|4487
|66
|Wapello
|4266
|122
|Buena Vista
|4239
|40
|Jasper
|4120
|70
|Plymouth
|3995
|79
|Lee
|3710
|55
|Marion
|3587
|75
|Jones
|2953
|57
|Henry
|2896
|37
|Carroll
|2834
|52
|Bremer
|2813
|60
|Crawford
|2637
|40
|Boone
|2610
|34
|Benton
|2536
|55
|Washington
|2514
|50
|Dickinson
|2467
|43
|Mahaska
|2278
|50
|Jackson
|2201
|42
|Clay
|2143
|25
|Kossuth
|2143
|64
|Tama
|2084
|71
|Delaware
|2073
|39
|Winneshiek
|1960
|33
|Page
|1916
|21
|Buchanan
|1899
|31
|Cedar
|1880
|23
|Fayette
|1843
|41
|Hardin
|1840
|42
|Wright
|1821
|36
|Hamilton
|1789
|49
|Harrison
|1786
|73
|Clayton
|1683
|56
|Butler
|1632
|34
|Mills
|1605
|21
|Floyd
|1588
|42
|Cherokee
|1582
|38
|Madison
|1571
|19
|Lyon
|1568
|41
|Poweshiek
|1539
|33
|Allamakee
|1498
|51
|Iowa
|1474
|24
|Hancock
|1460
|34
|Winnebago
|1399
|31
|Cass
|1370
|54
|Grundy
|1357
|32
|Calhoun
|1348
|13
|Emmet
|1324
|40
|Jefferson
|1319
|35
|Shelby
|1297
|37
|Sac
|1295
|19
|Louisa
|1277
|49
|Appanoose
|1275
|47
|Union
|1257
|32
|Mitchell
|1255
|41
|Chickasaw
|1229
|15
|Guthrie
|1201
|29
|Humboldt
|1185
|26
|Franklin
|1154
|21
|Palo Alto
|1118
|23
|Howard
|1040
|22
|Montgomery
|1023
|37
|Unassigned
|997
|0
|Clarke
|990
|24
|Keokuk
|951
|31
|Monroe
|949
|28
|Ida
|902
|34
|Adair
|860
|32
|Pocahontas
|852
|21
|Monona
|824
|30
|Davis
|807
|24
|Osceola
|776
|16
|Greene
|772
|10
|Lucas
|766
|23
|Worth
|732
|8
|Taylor
|654
|12
|Fremont
|619
|9
|Decatur
|596
|9
|Van Buren
|555
|18
|Ringgold
|541
|24
|Wayne
|527
|23
|Audubon
|500
|9
|Adams
|337
|4