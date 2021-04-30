Aaron's Friday Night Forecast (4/30/21)

We've got more sunshine in the forecast heading into Saturday. The wind will pick up out of the southwest on Saturday, ushering in much warmer conditions as temperatures soar into the lower to middle 80s. Due to the warm and windy conditions on Saturday, there is an elevated fire danger, so avoid any burning. More clouds arrive for Sunday, along with the chance for showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon. Rain chances continue Sunday night and Monday, but pleasant conditions are expected to return by the middle of next week. Another chance of rain returns by Thursday, and overall, temperatures will be cooler next week, with highs in the 50s and 60s.

Posted: Apr 30, 2021 6:05 PM

Posted By: JaredPatterson