Aaron's Thursday Night Forecast (4/29/21)

We've got more sunshine in the forecast heading into Friday and Saturday. Expect highs on Friday to be in the lower to middle 60s, but the wind will be much lighter, making for a rather pleasant end to the workweek. The wind will pick up out of the southwest on Saturday, usher in much warmer conditions as temperatures soar into the lower to middle 80s. Due to the warm and windy conditions on Saturday, there is an elevated fire danger, so avoid any burning. More clouds arrive for Sunday, along with the chance for showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon. Rain chances continue Sunday night and Monday, but pleasant conditions are expected to return by the middle of next week.

Posted: Apr 29, 2021 6:00 PM

Posted By: JaredPatterson