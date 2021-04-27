Aaron's Overnight Forecast (4/27/21)

Wednesday will be rather cloudy, and a couply spotty showers will remain possible, but most will see dry conditions. The entire area will see drier weather to finish off the workweek. We'll see more sunshine by Thursday and Friday, with highs in the 60s. Expect the returns of 70s for the upcoming weekend.
Data is updated nightly.
|County
|Cases
|Deaths
|Hennepin
|118370
|1700
|Ramsey
|49134
|859
|Dakota
|43828
|426
|Anoka
|39729
|422
|Washington
|25629
|275
|Stearns
|21504
|219
|St. Louis
|17163
|298
|Scott
|16533
|120
|Wright
|15268
|131
|Olmsted
|12931
|97
|Sherburne
|11063
|80
|Carver
|10114
|45
|Clay
|7956
|90
|Rice
|7808
|103
|Blue Earth
|7163
|40
|Kandiyohi
|6392
|81
|Crow Wing
|6339
|86
|Chisago
|5662
|50
|Otter Tail
|5552
|73
|Benton
|5463
|97
|Goodhue
|4555
|72
|Mower
|4544
|32
|Douglas
|4504
|73
|Winona
|4417
|49
|McLeod
|4052
|57
|Nobles
|4029
|48
|Morrison
|4022
|59
|Isanti
|3942
|60
|Itasca
|3938
|53
|Beltrami
|3787
|57
|Polk
|3722
|67
|Steele
|3711
|14
|Becker
|3661
|49
|Lyon
|3516
|48
|Carlton
|3348
|52
|Freeborn
|3341
|29
|Pine
|3177
|21
|Nicollet
|3139
|43
|Brown
|2987
|39
|Mille Lacs
|2907
|51
|Le Sueur
|2784
|22
|Todd
|2720
|30
|Cass
|2580
|26
|Meeker
|2444
|38
|Waseca
|2334
|21
|Martin
|2201
|30
|Roseau
|2009
|19
|Wabasha
|2008
|3
|Hubbard
|1776
|41
|Dodge
|1757
|3
|Renville
|1747
|43
|Redwood
|1682
|35
|Houston
|1649
|15
|Cottonwood
|1595
|21
|Fillmore
|1528
|9
|Pennington
|1524
|19
|Chippewa
|1489
|38
|Wadena
|1476
|21
|Faribault
|1475
|19
|Kanabec
|1385
|22
|Sibley
|1378
|10
|Aitkin
|1305
|36
|Watonwan
|1270
|9
|Rock
|1248
|19
|Jackson
|1200
|10
|Yellow Medicine
|1127
|20
|Pipestone
|1114
|26
|Pope
|1053
|6
|Murray
|1040
|9
|Swift
|1022
|18
|Marshall
|867
|17
|Stevens
|858
|10
|Clearwater
|810
|14
|Lake
|797
|19
|Koochiching
|794
|13
|Wilkin
|785
|12
|Lac qui Parle
|747
|22
|Big Stone
|584
|4
|Lincoln
|564
|3
|Grant
|558
|8
|Norman
|529
|9
|Mahnomen
|526
|8
|Unassigned
|509
|78
|Kittson
|475
|22
|Red Lake
|389
|7
|Traverse
|363
|5
|Lake of the Woods
|313
|3
|Cook
|152
|0
|County
|Cases
|Deaths
|Polk
|56616
|612
|Linn
|20500
|332
|Scott
|19398
|237
|Black Hawk
|15650
|306
|Woodbury
|15012
|224
|Johnson
|14242
|83
|Dubuque
|13238
|205
|Dallas
|11006
|97
|Pottawattamie
|10898
|164
|Story
|10412
|47
|Warren
|5647
|87
|Clinton
|5438
|92
|Cerro Gordo
|5292
|87
|Webster
|5094
|92
|Sioux
|5091
|73
|Marshall
|4786
|75
|Muscatine
|4663
|98
|Des Moines
|4465
|65
|Wapello
|4260
|122
|Buena Vista
|4232
|40
|Jasper
|4102
|70
|Plymouth
|3990
|79
|Lee
|3699
|55
|Marion
|3572
|75
|Jones
|2945
|56
|Henry
|2884
|37
|Carroll
|2822
|52
|Bremer
|2808
|60
|Crawford
|2628
|40
|Boone
|2604
|33
|Benton
|2522
|55
|Washington
|2503
|50
|Dickinson
|2452
|43
|Mahaska
|2264
|50
|Jackson
|2197
|42
|Kossuth
|2142
|64
|Clay
|2136
|25
|Tama
|2077
|71
|Delaware
|2058
|39
|Winneshiek
|1954
|33
|Page
|1909
|21
|Buchanan
|1894
|31
|Cedar
|1865
|23
|Fayette
|1839
|41
|Hardin
|1825
|42
|Wright
|1815
|35
|Hamilton
|1788
|49
|Harrison
|1776
|73
|Clayton
|1676
|56
|Butler
|1628
|34
|Mills
|1601
|21
|Floyd
|1580
|42
|Cherokee
|1579
|38
|Lyon
|1562
|41
|Madison
|1562
|19
|Poweshiek
|1534
|33
|Allamakee
|1494
|51
|Iowa
|1469
|24
|Hancock
|1447
|34
|Winnebago
|1385
|31
|Cass
|1363
|54
|Grundy
|1355
|32
|Calhoun
|1336
|13
|Jefferson
|1318
|35
|Emmet
|1311
|40
|Shelby
|1291
|37
|Sac
|1289
|19
|Louisa
|1275
|49
|Appanoose
|1271
|47
|Mitchell
|1255
|41
|Union
|1235
|32
|Chickasaw
|1228
|15
|Guthrie
|1192
|29
|Humboldt
|1184
|26
|Franklin
|1142
|21
|Palo Alto
|1117
|23
|Howard
|1036
|22
|Montgomery
|1018
|37
|Unassigned
|1004
|0
|Clarke
|986
|24
|Keokuk
|952
|31
|Monroe
|946
|28
|Ida
|901
|34
|Adair
|851
|32
|Pocahontas
|847
|21
|Monona
|819
|30
|Davis
|803
|24
|Osceola
|774
|16
|Greene
|770
|10
|Lucas
|760
|23
|Worth
|720
|8
|Taylor
|654
|12
|Fremont
|616
|9
|Decatur
|593
|9
|Van Buren
|555
|18
|Ringgold
|537
|24
|Wayne
|522
|23
|Audubon
|496
|9
|Adams
|331
|4