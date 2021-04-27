Aaron's Evening Forecast (4/27/21)

Scattered showers and thunderstorms will develop later in the afternoon and evening. A few storms could be strong, producing some hail and gusty winds. The main threat will be for heavy rainfall. Scattered showers will continue throught tonight, with lows in the lower to middle 40s. Wednesday will be rather cloudy, and a couply spotty showers will remain possible, but most will see dry conditions. The entire area will see drier weather to finish off the workweek. We'll see more sunshine by Thursday and Friday, with highs in the 60s. Expect the returns of 70s for the upcoming weekend.

Posted: Apr 27, 2021 5:10 PM

Posted By: JaredPatterson